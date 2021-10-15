Vyopta Collaboration Analytics Platform Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Vyopta has secured an authority to operate designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, marking the inclusion of the digital employee experience management platform provider in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

FedRAMP has verified the security of Vyopta’s cloud-based analytical platform designed to produce insights into an organization’s digital collaboration activities, the company said Thursday.

The platform gathers and integrates data from digital collaboration platforms, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, then displays performance insights based on that data.

Vyopta’s product is applicable to unified communications in hybrid work setups, telehealth and distance learning.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal entities have used Vyopta’s platform.

The ATO designation was achieved through the General Services Administration’s sponsorship.

FedRAMP aims to standardize the security of cloud-based products used in the federal government.