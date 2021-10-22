York Space Systems Stands up New Spacecraft Production Facility in Denver

York Space Systems has launched its new facility at the Denver Tech Center to expand the spacecraft manufacturer’s satellite production capacity amid growing demands from customers.

The aerospace company said Thursday its initial production capability at DTC increases its simultaneous manufacturing capacity by 70 satellites.

The new facility takes up 138,000 square feet. Its first floor is dedicated entirely to production activities while the second and third floors house mission, engineering and program management operations.

“This newest facility ensures we keep pace with the commercial demand of our S-CLASS and LX-CLASS spacecraft,” said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York.

The company also announced in May that it plans to further expand its manufacturing operations in downtown Denver by establishing a new “mega” facility.

Wallinger said Denver’s city government is now working on the future mega facility’s approval.

“Our vision is for our facility in the Tech Center to focus on work for our commercial customers while our downtown campus remains dedicated to the specific requirements of our government customers,” he added.