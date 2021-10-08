Zignal Labs Names National Security Execs to New Public Sector Advisory Board

Zignal Labs has welcomed nine national security executives as the pioneer members of its recently established Public Sector Advisory Board that seeks to inform the efforts of its government-focused business arm.

The appointees bring experience in tackling national security issues and developing operational and technical advancements for public sector agencies, the San Francisco-based media intelligence software service company said Thursday.

The advisory board members are:

Charles Cleveland, retired commanding general, U.S. Army Special Operations Command

Chris Fussell, president of McChrystal Group and former Navy SEAL

Doowan Lee, CEO of cybersecurity company VAST-OSINT

David Maxwell, retired Army special forces colonel and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies

John Rendon, president and CEO of The Rendon Group

Stephen Rodriguez, managing partner at One Defense

P.W. Singer, defense strategist

Rand Waltzman, adjunct senior information scientist at Rand

Vera Zakem, senior technology and policy adviser with Institute for Security and Technology

“Our advisory board brings an incredible depth of practitioner expertise and academic insight to our public sector business,” explained Alex del Castillo, vice president of public sector at Zignal.

The announcement comes months after Zignal released a software designed to assess narratives across various forms of media such as social and traditional.