AE Industrial Partners Invests in Defense, IC Services Provider Fire Team Solutions

AE Industrial Partners has invested in Fire Team Solutions in support of the technology services provider’s continued development of offerings for its Department of Defense and intelligence community customers.

The private equity firm said Monday the equity and debt investment from its affiliate AE Industrial Partners Structured Solutions I is meant to support Fire Team’s offering of next generation cloud, cyber and software development capabilities and delivery of secure cloud architecture and analytics, systems engineering and integration and other services to the veteran-owned business’ government clients.

“AEI has a long track record of success in defense and technology, and they intimately understand the unique challenges and opportunities in our business,” said Fire Team President and CEO Nicholas Harscher. “Having access to AEI’s operational support and industry relationships will be a critical advantage.”

Two AEI principals also commented on the investment, saying it is meant to help Fire Team continue its efforts to innovate in support of the customers’ current and future requirements.

AEI tapped Maynard Cooper to serve as its legal adviser while Fire Team selected Executive Counsel as legal adviser and The McLean Group as financial adviser. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.