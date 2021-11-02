Aerospace Experts Daniel Goldin, Kamiar Karimi Join Stratolaunch’s Board

Stratolaunch has expanded its board of directors with the addition of Kamiar Karimi, former Boeing executive, and Daniel Goldin, who previously served at NASA as its administrator.

Zachary Krevor, president of Stratolaunch, said in a statement published Monday the new directors will provide the California-based high-speed flight testing company with advice based on their experience in adopting modern technologies during their aerospace careers.

Goldin was the longest-tenured NASA administrator, serving from 1992 to 2001, and is currently a member of the National Academy of Engineering and the International Academy of Astronautics.

On the other hand, Karimi was a senior technical fellow at Boeing, where he had the responsibility of developing and optimizing airplane systems that include the 787 Dreamliner jumbo jet.

Krevor said Stratolaunch will have the two executives’ strategic counsel and oversight as the company works to make hypersonic testing more accessible.

The appointments come as Stratolaunch prepares the start of its hypersonic flight testing using the new Talon-A autonomous high-speed vehicle in 2022.