AeroVironment to Equip USSOCOM With Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems

AeroVironment has secured a $20.3 million firm-fixed-price contract to deliver tactical missile systems to the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The company said Thursday it will provide the man-portable Switchblade 600 TMS, which uses electro-optical and infrared sensors to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition in support of tactical operations.

Brett Hush, vice president and product line general manager for TMS at AeroVironment, said the tube-launched missile is designed to track and engage non-line-of-sight targets.

The system features an anti-armor warhead to penetrate enemy light armored vehicles. Operators may also abort the missile system’s mission then re-engage targets via AeroVironment’s wave-off and recommit capability to reduce collateral damage.

Deliveries under the contract will run through January 2023.

