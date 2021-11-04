AFRL Taps 8 Companies to Conduct Feasibility Study for New Energy Tech

The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded eight companies phase one contracts to study the feasibility of developing energy technologies that support the needs of expeditionary forces.

The U.S. Air Force said Wednesday its Expeditionary Energy Campaign funds research and development of renewable power, flex-fuel, wireless power transmission and other emerging energy technologies.

The effort is in line with the National Defense Strategy and addresses the need to counter global threats via expeditionary forces.

The companies will perform feasibility studies over a six-month period and are eligible to receive more funds to demonstrate their entries if military assessments are passed.

AFRL selected the awardees from the AFWERX innovation program’s Reimagining Energy Challenge.

The eight companies are: