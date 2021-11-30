Agile Defense Receives $50M Army Contract for IT Services

Agile Defense has secured a more than five-year, $50 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army for information technology support services, cybersecurity as well as information assurance and information systems security.

The Reston, Virginia-based contractor was tasked to support enterprise network, IT systems design, integration or consolidation, training and systems operation and maintenance under the Army contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Agile Defense will conduct work at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, through May 31, 2027.

Army Contracting Command used fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds to obligate the full contract amount at the time of the award.

Agile Defense is an IT company that offers services in support of civilian and defense agencies. It partners with government customers to provide them with service offerings that align with their overall business strategy and enterprise-wide capabilities.