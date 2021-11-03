Air Force Details Planned On Ramp Action for Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract

The U.S. Air Force has released a presolicitation notice detailing the on-ramp action it intends to take in line with a potential $46 billion multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle that will provide for agile processes, digital acquisitions, enterprise analytics and open system architecture.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center said in a SAM.gov procurement synopsis posted Tuesday delivery orders will be awarded under the Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract.

EWAAC is a 10-year acquisition vehicle handled by Air Force Materiel Command’s Armament Directorate at Eglin Air Force Base.

AFLCMC, which will employ source selection procedures, expects to announce multiple EWAAC On-Ramp I awards. Selected companies are guaranteed $250 each at the issuance of their contracts.

Responses to the service branch’s presolicitation notice will be received until Nov. 18.

Commenting on the original contract, Brig. Gen. Heath Collins, program executive officer for weapons and director of the Armament Directorate, said, “Through EWAAC, the entire weapons portfolio now has access to a multifaceted contract instrument to award and subsequently deliver capabilities faster than ever.”