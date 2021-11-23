Air Force Taps Blue Canyon to Develop, Test Micro-Satellite for Deep Space Missions

Blue Canyon Technologies, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, has secured a $14.6 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop and demonstrate a small satellite bus for operations beyond geosynchronous Earth orbit.

The contractor will build a satellite capable of operating and maneuvering for up to three years in orbits beyond GEO under the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Situational Awareness Micro-Satellite Bus program, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The small satellite bus is also intended to provide support for a broad range of payloads throughout its operation.

Work will be conducted at the small satellite manufacturer’s facility in Lafayette, Colorado, through Feb. 28, 2023.

AFRL obligated $1.6 million in research and development funding for fiscal year 2021 at the time of the award.

The contract was awarded following a competitive procurement process under the Air Force’s Small Business Innovation Research program.