Airbus & Northrop-led Industry Team Eyes Work Under NATO’s Surveillance, Control Initiative

Nine companies across North America and Europe have formed a partnership that seeks to take part in NATO’s Alliance Future Surveillance and Control program.

The Atlantic Strategic Partnership for Advanced All-domain Resilient Operations will bid to conduct risk reduction and feasibility studies to help inform NATO’s future tactical surveillance, command and control capabilities, Airbus, which co-lead the alliance with Northrop Grumman, said Monday.

ASPAARO is comprised of Airbus, Lockheed Martin and MDA– the three companies that delivered a high-level technical concept for AFSC in 2020– as well as BAE Systems, Northrop, Kongsberg, GMV, Exence and IBM.

According to Airbus, the alliance is committed to utilizing its multi-domain concepts, advanced technologies and integrated designs to provide an interoperable surveillance architecture in replacement of NATO’s retiring Airborne Warning and Control System.

NATO is scheduled to award the research contract in 2022.