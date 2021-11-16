American Systems Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 3 V2.0 Appraisal; Peter Smith Quoted

American Systems has received a Maturity Level 3 appraisal under the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration framework for its programs within the enterprise information systems directorate and modeling simulation and analysis directorate.

The company said Monday its programs in its EIS directorate and MSAD were appraised at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI version 2.0 framework for development and V2.0 model for services, respectively.

Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems and a three-time Wash100 winner, said continuous improvement is part of the company’s service delivery framework and securing a Maturity Level 3 appraisal for both CMMI v2.0 Development and v2.0 Services seeks to validate the company’s quality management philosophy.

“It’s a testament to our commitment to our customers and their national priority missions,” Smith added.

API Process Improvements, a Springfield, Virginia-based CMMI Institute partner, performed the appraisal.