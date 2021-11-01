Federal IT Vet Andrew Livermore Joins Cyber Company Electrosoft as Business Development Exec

Andrew Livermore, a federal information technology official for almost four decades, has been appointed as business development executive of Electrosoft, where he will help in capturing large government contracts to support the cybersecurity company’s growth.

Electrosoft said Saturday Livermore will contribute to the small business’ leadership team insights on government IT operations, infrastructure and acquisition processes gained from working at various agencies and federal contractors.

Livermore, a former official at the departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security and Justice, came from IT consulting and services provider Devis, where he was the director of business development.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also worked at Customer Value Partners as federal solutions director and at Sev1Tech as mission solutions director.

“Andrew is a well-respected business development leader who has a deep understanding of the federal IT marketplace and a track record of delivering solutions that address customer needs,” said Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO.

The new role at Electrosoft adds to Livermore’s current responsibility as chief of the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council‘s federal insight exchange team for the Department of the Treasury.