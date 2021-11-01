in Executive Moves, News

Industry Vet Anne Bulik Appointed VP of Teledyne FLIR’s UAS Business

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies subsidiary, has elevated 20-year electronics and defense executive Anne Bulik to vice president of its unmanned aerial systems business unit.

Bulik most recently led the UAS unit’s Waterloo, Ontario division, and will now oversee an ongoing business expansion aimed at meeting increased customer demands for advanced drone offerings, payloads and technologies, Teledyne FLIR said Monday.

She brings to her new role two decades of experience in several electronics and defense areas, including managing a hydroelectric generator manufacturing site for Andritz Hyro and serving as a radar engineer and general manager for the former Raytheon company.

“[Bulik] is a tested executive with the skills and acumen needed to lead our unmanned aerial systems business and further its growth,” said David Cullin, general manager of Teledyne’s unmanned and integrated solutions business.

The appointment comes months after Teledyne FLIR won a potential five-year Department of Defense contract for the Compact Vapor Chemical Agent Detector project.

