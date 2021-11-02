Army Soliciting Intell Capabilities Under New All Source II IDIQ

The U.S. Army has released a solicitation for a potential five-year, $43.48 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will provide for advanced software capability to enable soldiers to process vast amount of intelligence in support of multi-domain operations.

The Army said in a SAM.gov notice posted Friday it wants analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools that will provide intelligence tasking, collection, processing, exploitation and dissemination capabilities under the All Source II – Intelligence Applications contract.

According to the solicitation, the Army’s Project Manager Intelligence Systems and Analytics is seeking intelligence tools that will be built using the DevSecOps approach and be improved from time to time through soldier feedback.

Overall, the military service expects the ASII contract to increase the speed, precision and accuracy of its intelligence processes in support of its mission command intelligence framework and full spectrum of operations.

Interested companies can submit their offers to the Army on or before Nov. 29.