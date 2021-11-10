Army Taps Greenup-Cajun JV for $96M Hurricane Infrastructure Construction Work

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded the Greenup-Cajun joint venture a $96.3 million firm-fixed-price contract to build hurricane protection structures and relocate levees and drainage canals.

The contractor will perform construction work in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is expected to complete its efforts by Nov. 30, 2026, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The military service based in Savannah, Georgia, used fiscal 2021 civil construction money to fully fund the award.

Greenup-Cajun JV beat four other bidders for the contract that was solicited online.

The joint venture operates in the heavy and civil engineering construction industry. It is headquartered in Kenner, Louisiana.