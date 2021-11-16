Army Vet Nichoel Brooks Named Federal Services Director at Optiv

Nichoel Brooks, a retired colonel who served with Army Futures Command, was tapped by Optiv to lead efforts aimed at expanding the company’s focus on federal cybersecurity.

She brings over three decades of military experience to the new role of federal services director at Optiv, where she will manage a full range of cybersecurity services for its federal customers, the cyber advisory company said Monday.

Brooks most recently served as AFC’s director of intelligence, responsible for strategically managing security and intelligence efforts.

“As a strategic intelligence expert, Col. Nycki Brooks brings to Optiv exceptional knowledge, expertise and experience with federal services and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the federal sector,” said David Petraeus, a retired Army general who serves as an Optiv board member.

Her appointment comes in response to government-issued executive orders and efforts related to cybersecurity.