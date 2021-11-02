AT&T Wins $182M EIS Task Order for USAID Connectivity Support; Chris Smith Quoted

AT&T has been awarded a potential ten-year, $182 million task order under the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract from the General Services Administration to provide the U.S. Agency for International Development with domestic and international wireless and wireline connectivity support.

Under the award, AT&T will consolidate disparate USAID networks onto the company’s global IP voice network and expand its connectivity to an additional 90 agency locations internationally, the contractor said Tuesday.

The company will support USAID’s mission to provide financial and humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and development support to over 100 countries in need.

Wash100 Award winner Chris Smith, vice president of civilian and shared services for AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet, said, “We’re honored to support the important work of the nearly 15,000 personnel at USAID who help under-resourced nations cope with famine, disease, war, oppression and natural or man-made disasters.”

Smith added that AT&T’s goal is to ensure connectivity across USAID’s multiple locations and relief efforts around the world.

AT&T’s work under the task order also includes integrating global satellite connectivity and providing mobile data services which will allow USAID personnel to establish mobile hotspots in areas where network connectivity is weak or unavailable.

USAID’s network transition is currently underway, and AT&T expects to complete the work in early 2023.

The EIS task order comes one month after AT&T entered into an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to provide its first responder communications platform, FirstNet, to 15 USAF bases around the country.