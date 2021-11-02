AWS Makes $35B Data Center-Focused Investments in Virginia in 10 Years

Amazon Web Services spent a total of $35 billion to establish and operate data centers in Northern Virginia from 2011 to 2020.

The company unveiled this information in a recent report about its investments in data centers, workforce development, renewable energy and community engagement within the state of Virginia over the last decade.

AWS’ construction and operation activities for Virginia-based data centers generated $1.3 billion in gross domestic product and supported more than 13,500 jobs in 2020.

In the same year, AWS data centers in the region also employed an 8,000-person full-time workforce, consisting of 4,100 on-site personnel, 2,600 induced jobs and 1,300 local supply chain workers.

Virginia’s GDP over the last decade includes a $4.3 billion contribution from the company.

AWS now plans to support 15 new Virginia-based utility scale solar farms that can produce a total of 1,430 megawatts, by 2023.