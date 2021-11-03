Axon, Fotokite to Market UAS Equipped With Real-Time Livestreaming Feature

Axon and drone maker Fotokite will jointly offer livestreaming-capable unmanned aerial systems in U.S. and Canadian public safety markets.

Axon said Tuesday its Respond operations platform will provide real-time wireless livestreaming to operators of the Fotokite Sigma UAS.

Fotokite Sigma will also integrate with Axon’s Evidence platform, which allows users to securely store and manage digital evidence.

This joint offering works to provide operators with a tool for aerial situational awareness and evidence management, and is part of a partnership that the companies announced last year.

Jeff Kunins, chief product officer and executive vice president for software at Axon, said Fotokite Sigma is applicable to traffic control, accident scene management, routine control and search and rescue operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved Fotokite Sigma for use by public safety professionals with no drone license, as the UAS does not require active piloting.