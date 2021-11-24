BAE Systems Intros Marine Propulsion System for Reduced Carbon Emissions

BAE Systems will offer a new power and propulsion system made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of marine vehicles.

The company said Tuesday it designed its HybriGen system to boost a marine vehicle’s electrical efficiency, propulsion power and vessel range as well as to streamline installation processes.

HybriGen features smaller, lighter components and modular accessory power and control systems that allow operators to scale and specify energy outputs as the situation requires.

Work on the new technology will take place in Endicott, New York.

Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of power and propulsion solutions at BAE Systems, said the new technology is intended to help marine operators provide clean transportation.