BigBear.ai-Terran Orbital Partnership to Work on Enhanced Satellite Imagery Capabilities; Reggie Brothers Quoted

BigBear.ai and Terran Orbital have signed a landmark software agreement in an effort to enhance satellite imaging capabilities of U.S. government customers.

As part of the commercial agreement, the companies will leverage data collected from Terran Orbital’s planned NextGen Earth Observation constellation in tandem with BigBear.ai’s data analytics platform to deliver enhanced multi-source Earth imaging offerings to federal, international and commercial clients.

“BigBear.ai is thrilled to be providing our AI-powered Decision Dominance platform to support Terran Orbital’s mission of building one of the world’s most advanced earth observation constellations,” said Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai and 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

GovCon Expert Dr. Brothers added that the partnership will harness data from small satellites and earth observation products to deliver critical insights to public and private sector organizations during a time of “tremendous commercial growth” within the space industry.

The agreement continues the long-term partnership between BigBear.ai and Terran Orbital and allows the companies to develop and deploy innovative applications intended to better identify and characterize objects, climate and material from space while improving space situational awareness.

Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s co-founder and CEO, said the collaboration with BigBear.ai will foster the development of next generation artificial intelligence capabilities as the company scales its operations and prepares to launch its planned earth observation constellation.

Recently, Terran Orbital agreed to merge with Tailwind Two Acquisition in a deal that will take the company public and bring its enterprise value to over $1.5 billion.