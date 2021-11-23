BigBear.ai Wins Army, NSA Contracts for Force Management, Strategy Support; Reggie Brothers Quoted

BigBear.ai has received a U.S. Army contract for the prototyping of a force management platform and a National Security Agency contract for strategic priority development and implementation support.

Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement published Monday the company will help both military and government customers in conducting their national security missions.

Under the Army’s Global Force Management Phase 1 Prototype contract, the company will develop a no-code/low-code workflow automation platform that uses robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning for force structure, readiness, mobilization and requirements validation.

Meanwhile, the NSA contract calls for BigBear.ai subsidiary PCI to support the agency in developing and implementing strategies, plans and guidance that are designed to fit for various organizational mission areas.

“Together, these two new contract awards demonstrate our growing momentum among both new and existing customers as we approach our anticipated public listing later this year,” said Brothers.