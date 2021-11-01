Boeing’s Leanne Caret Added to Deere & Company’s Board

Leanne Caret, a Boeing executive and five-time Wash100 Award winner, has been elected to Deere & Company’s board of directors.

Currently, Caret serves as an executive vice president at Boeing as well as president and CEO of the company’s defense, space and security business arm, Deere said Monday.

John May, chairman and CEO of Deere, welcomed Caret to the board and noted that her extensive aerospace, security and defense experience will help drive the company’s business goals.

“Her background in complex systems as well as innovative technologies, solutions and services will be of particular value as we build on our leadership position through our smart industrial operating model,” added May.

Caret joined Boeing in 1988 and has held multiple executive roles during her tenure, including president of global services and support, BDS chief financial officer, general manager of global transport and executive systems and vice president and GM of the company’s vertical lift and H-47 programs.

The new board member has been recognized five times in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list and notably led $35 billion in revenue for Boeing Defense, Space and Security in 2020.

Additionally, Caret serves on the George W. Bush Women’s Initiative Policy Advisory Council and the board of directors for both Kansas State University Foundation and STEM-focused non-profit organization, FIRST.