Booz Allen to Support USAF Platform One Commercialization

Booz Allen Hamilton will help the U.S. Air Force commercialize products and services made by Platform One, USAF’s combined software development effort that observes DevSecOps practices, to help both public and private sectors accelerate software development.

The company said Thursday it will commercialize Platform One’s Big Bang development product and Iron Bank container repository services in support of government customers and industry partners.

Big Bang is designed for developers looking to deploy a custom DevSecOps software factory based on approved Department of Defense packages. On the other hand, Iron Bank works to automate and speed up the authorization processes of containers, and supports the end-to-end lifecycle of modern software development.

Ki Lee, a vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, said Platform One engages in technological, cultural and policy efforts to reimagine how the government approaches software delivery.

Rancher Government Solutions will serve as Booz Allen’s partner for the effort.