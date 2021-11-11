Former DOD Official Brett Lambert Joins Enlightenment Capital Advisory Board

Brett Lambert, a former deputy assistant secretary for manufacturing and industrial base policy at the Department of Defense, has joined the advisory board of Enlightenment Capital.

He brings more than three decades of public and private sector experience as an adviser to the investment firm’s management team, Enlightenment Capital said Tuesday.

Lambert is also a board member at the National Defense Industrial Association and the Carnegie Mellon University’s Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute.

His industry career includes service as vice president of corporate strategy at Northrop Grumman. He also helped establish national security consultancy DFI International.

Enlightenment Capital’s advisory board also includes former DOD leaders Bob Work, James “Hoss” Cartwright and Ken Krieg.