CAE Unveils Game-Based Image Generator for Virtual Training Systems; Dan Gelston Quoted

CAE has introduced an image generation technology built to display immersive and realistic virtual environments for flight simulation training.

Prodigy IG uses Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 3D creation tool and supports artificial intelligence for realistic scene content expansion, CAE said Monday.

The new technology works to produce a synthetic representation of the world based on the Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database, an open-source collection of geospatial data.

“Our new Prodigy image generator builds on CAE’s longstanding commitment to driving industry standards as well as our experience and expertise in leveraging technologies to meet the specific needs of our military customers for simulation-based training,” said Dan Gelston, president of CAE’s defense and security group.

The company will showcase its image generator at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference as part of the e-Series MR Prodigy Visual System display of simulation tools for fighter and fast-jet training applications.