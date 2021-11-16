Canada Buys New L3Harris-Made Compact Team Radios

Canada has ordered over 1,000 units of a compact radio and corresponding kits from L3Harris Technologies to augment battlefield communications.

L3Harris said Monday its RF-9820S Compact Team Radio is a ruggedized device made to establish communications between troops at the edge and commanders.

The order makes Canada the first international customer to purchase the radio and adds to the country’s existing inventory of AN/PRC-163 and other radios made by L3Harris.

Bryant Henson, president of tactical communications at L3Harris, said the RF-9820S offers interoperability to meet the requirements of the multi-domain battlefield.

Henson added that the single-channel radio can adapt to both current and emerging threats, and allows joint and coalition forces to operate and share information from farther locations.

The RF-9820S belongs to Falcon family of radios and is designed to integrate with other L3Harris-made technology and continuously function for over 20 hours on a single battery. Operators may use the radio with multiple waveforms including the wideband Mobile Ad Hoc Network.