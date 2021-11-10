Capella to Demo SAR Satellite Compatibility With SDA’s National Space Architecture

Capella Space is looking to demonstrate satellite interoperability with the Space Development Agency‘s new space architecture through a laser communications technology.

Capella said Tuesday it will attempt to achieve optical inter-satellite link compatibility between its commercial synthetic aperture radar satellites and the National Defense Space Architecture.

The company’s new SAR offering will use technology designed to provide U.S. agencies connectivity 24/7 regardless of weather conditions. The demonstration will employ Mynaric‘s CONDOR Mk3 optical communications terminal, which has exhibited compatibility with SDA’s systems.

“Enabling our satellites to integrate with the new SDA architecture efficiently is a critical step for us to work seamlessly with the U.S. defense and intelligence sector,” said Christian Lenz, chief technology officer at Capella Space.

Capella’s announcement follows a recent research agreement with the U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Technical Defense Center for the integration of SAR service into the military service branch’s networks and platforms.