Carahsoft to Bring Flashpoint’s Threat Intell Tools to Government Market; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector customers with access to Flashpoint’s threat intelligence platforms through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

Flashpoint’s offerings provide organizations visibility into cyber threats using human-powered analysis, data collection techniques and technologies and can track adversaries across chat services platforms, paste sites, illicit marketplaces and forums online, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

“We look forward to working with Flashpoint and our reseller partners to help agencies lessen their threat exposure and gain visibility into threats posed by malicious attackers,” Alex Whitworth, manager of the Flashpoint Team at Carahsoft.

Carahsoft will offer Flashpoint’s products and services through Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and OMNIA Partners contracts.