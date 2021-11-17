Carahsoft to Market Geosite’s GEOINT Tools via Government Contracts, Resellers

Carahsoft Technology has entered into a partnership with Geosite to offer the latter’s geospatial intelligence software through its contract vehicles with the Department of Defense and federal and state governments.

GEOINT tools are designed to enable users to visualize data from satellites, drones, internet of things devices and advanced analytics into just a single environment, Carasoft said Tuesday.

Interested agencies can now purchase Geosite’s technologies through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, and OMNIA Partner contract, as well as its reselling partners.

According to Geosite CEO Rachel Olney, the partnership will work to help potential government clients bypass slow administrative acquisition processes to quickly access intelligence applications for incident response, tactical operations and other uses.

The agreement comes days after Carahsoft inked a similar distribution deal with threat intelligence platform developer Flashpoint.