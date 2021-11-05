Carahsoft to Offer Coras Decision Management Platform to Federal Agencies; Moe Jafari Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Coras’ enterprise decision management platform across the federal government using its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 contract with the U.S. Army and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement.

Coras said Thursday its platform is designed to provide decision makers with an overview of several option scenarios and help them combine separate pieces of data.

The platform also works to automate information reports, analyze a program’s readiness and help organizations assess challenges associated with programming, portfolio and asset management.

Coras has also achieved a “High” certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which aims to standardize the security of cloud products used by the federal government.

Moe Jafari, CEO of Coras, said the company’s product is already supporting the Department of the Defense and the FedRAMP High status can accelerate deliveries of the platform to federal customers.