in Contract Awards, News

Carahsoft to Support Software Maintenance of Army Enterprise’s Licenses Subscription

Carahsoft to Support Software Maintenance of Army Enterprise's Licenses Subscription - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology has received a $32.6 million firm-fixed-price contract to support the Army Enterprise’s current licenses subscription software maintenance through Nov. 30, 2022.

The contractor will conduct secure product support in Reston, Virginia, under the Army award, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Army Contracting Command used the military service branch’s fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, working capital and research, development, test and evaluation funds to obligate the full contract amount at the time of the award.

Based in Reston, Virginia, Carahsoft offers information technology hardware, software and consulting services to federal, state and local governments as well as educational institutions. It holds a spot on the Army’s IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 acquisition vehicle.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Army EnterpriseCarahsoft Technologycontract awardDefense DepartmentDODGovconsoftware maintenanceUS army

Health IT Industry Vet Tony Trenkle Joins Onyx Technology's Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Health IT Industry Vet Tony Trenkle Joins Onyx Technology’s Advisory Board
Boeing MQ-25 Stingray to Complete Ground Testing at Chambers Field - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing MQ-25 Stingray to Complete Ground Testing at Chambers Field