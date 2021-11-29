Carahsoft to Support Software Maintenance of Army Enterprise’s Licenses Subscription

Carahsoft Technology has received a $32.6 million firm-fixed-price contract to support the Army Enterprise’s current licenses subscription software maintenance through Nov. 30, 2022.

The contractor will conduct secure product support in Reston, Virginia, under the Army award, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The Army Contracting Command used the military service branch’s fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, working capital and research, development, test and evaluation funds to obligate the full contract amount at the time of the award.

Based in Reston, Virginia, Carahsoft offers information technology hardware, software and consulting services to federal, state and local governments as well as educational institutions. It holds a spot on the Army’s IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 acquisition vehicle.