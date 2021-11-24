CGI Establishes US IT Center Academy for Workforce Training

CGI has launched a new initiative to broaden its workforce and upskill newly hired employees across its information technology centers in the U.S.

Under the U.S. IT Center Academy program, CGI plans to initially recruit 1,000 new employees over the next 18 months and train them in key areas including cloud computing, data engineering and Java programming as well as technology platforms such as Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics 365, the company said Tuesday.

The program seeks to immerse trainees in internal project teams and offer them opportunities to train in areas such as financial services, enterprise resource planning and enterprise software development.

“Accelerated training will help ensure that our centers continue to create effective domestic platforms for innovation and business transformation on behalf of our clients in the U.S. and worldwide,” said William LaBar, vice president of CGI’s U.S. IT centers network.

The program was first launched at CGI’s IT centers in Texas, Los Angeles and Tennessee, with plans to further expand in Virginia, Maine, Wisconsin and Alabama.