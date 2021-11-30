CISA Requests Info on Protective Email Service

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released a request for information detailing a need to secure the email traffic running through the government’s federal civilian executive branch domain enterprise.

In a Nov. 23 sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov, CISA said it seeks a commercial cloud-based protective email service that could be accessed by cybersecurity officials and FCEB agencies using a management console and application program interfaces.

The cyber organization envisions PES capable of offering inline active email protection and enabling hunt and incident response efforts throughout the branch’s email traffic.

According to the agency, such a service would support its mission of defending FCEB.gov websites while improving its cyber defenses.

Industry responses, which are due Dec. 20, will be used by CISA in a potential PES acquisition effort in the future.