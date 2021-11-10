Cloudera’s Robert Carey, Carolyn Duby: Cloud-Based Data Platform Supports Compliance With Cybersecurity Executive Order

Robert Carey, president of Cloudera‘s government solutions business unit, and Carolyn Duby, field chief technology officer and cybersecurity lead, said the California-based company’s enterprise data cloud offering is meant to assist agencies in complying with President Joe Biden’s May 12 executive order to improve national cybersecurity.

In a joint blog post published Tuesday, Carey and Duby highlighted the importance of deploying a cloud-based data protection platform to help agencies access threat information, detect and mitigate risks and employ a proactive cybersecurity strategy.

Cloudera Data Platform is powered by open source technology. It works to enable users to manage and control their data in a hybrid cloud environment, allow continuous monitoring and analysis and provide complete data visibility to speed up response to advanced persistent threats.

“When agencies have all the information they need in one place, they boost their ability to hunt for and mitigate threats, rather than just respond to them,” Duby said.