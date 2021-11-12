Collins Aerospace Conducts Directional Comm Tech Demo Under DARPA Project

Collins Aerospace has showcased to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency a company system that uses 5G technology to support high-throughput communications.

The system, developed through DARPA’s Pheme project, worked to facilitate video and data transfer between airborne and ground radios with minimal detection during a recent demonstration, the Raytheon Technologies unit said Tuesday.

Collins designed its new communication technology for unmanned aerial systems and other smaller platforms to operate in a GPS denied environment.

The compact technology uses directional discovery and tracking approaches intended to provide connectivity for military users when they perform joint all-domain command and control operations.