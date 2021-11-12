in C4ISR, News

Collins Aerospace Conducts Directional Comm Tech Demo Under DARPA Project

Collins Aerospace Conducts Directional Comm Tech Demo Under DARPA Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Collins Aerospace has showcased to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency a company system that uses 5G technology to support high-throughput communications.

The system, developed through DARPA’s Pheme project, worked to facilitate video and data transfer between airborne and ground radios with minimal detection during a recent demonstration, the Raytheon Technologies unit said Tuesday.

Collins designed its new communication technology for unmanned aerial systems and other smaller platforms to operate in a GPS denied environment.

The compact technology uses directional discovery and tracking approaches intended to provide connectivity for military users when they perform joint all-domain command and control operations.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

5GCollins AerospaceDARPA Pheme projectdirectional communication systemGovcon

FBI Issues Warning to US Companies Over Iranian Hackers Targeting Stolen Data - top government contractors - best government contracting event

FBI Issues Warning to US Companies Over Iranian Hackers Targeting Stolen Data
General Motors to Base New Army Vehicle on Hummer EV - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Motors to Base New Army Vehicle on Hummer EV