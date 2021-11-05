in News, Technology

Collins Aerospace, Partners Showcase Open Systems Architecture for Multi-Domain Operations

Collins Aerospace, Partners Showcase Open Systems Architecture for Multi-Domain Operations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Collins Aerospace, part of Raytheon Technologies, worked with General Atomics, Palantir Technologies, Parry Labs and Tektonux to jointly demonstrate multiple technologies in an integrated, multi-domain operation scenario.

Collins said Thursday it led the integration of various MDO-applicable technologies for the Open Group FACE and SOSA Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting, which showcased open-systems architecture.

The integration included Parry Labs’ Stellar Relay mission computing technology designed to allow multiple automation applications in aircraft.

A helicopter flight deck accepted Stellar Relay through Collins’ integration work. The aerospace company integrated a total of 19 different FACE Units of Portability into a helicopter for the event.

Collins also executed a similar demonstration with the same team at the company’s new Customer Experience Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Open Group FACE Consortium, a government-industry partnership, aims to promote open-systems avionics for a wide range of aircraft platforms. Meanwhile, the SOSA Consortium supports the collaborative development of standards and best practices for interoperable sensor systems.

