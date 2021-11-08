Ken Folderauer: Comcast Expands Federal Government Services Portfolio With Defined Technologies Buy

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Nov. 8, 2021 — Comcast Government Services has expanded its federal government service offerings with its acquisition of Defined Technologies, a telecommunications provider that has a prime spot on the General Services Administration’s 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract, GovCon Wire reported.

“With this strategic addition to our federal government services portfolio we’re well-positioned for even greater growth and success. We look forward to working together and delivering innovative solutions that will transform and enhance our federal government’s IT, network and digital infrastructure,” said Ken Folderauer, vice president of federal sales for Comcast Business.

