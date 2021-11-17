in Contract Awards, News, Technology

Cubic Developing Aerial Layer Network Communication Platform for Air Force

Cubic’s mission and performance solutions business will continue developing a high-capacity backbone prototype intended to enable joint forces to communicate across the aerial layer.

The company said Tuesday it secured a follow-on research and development contract from the U.S. Air Force to create an advanced networking capability and a unified user experience tool that will work to allow airmen to set up common data links using its Halo software-defined antenna technology.

The contract award comes after Cubic concluded the first demonstration of the prototype technology that enabled full duplex data exchange in open air.

Cubic tested the prototype onboard a NASA WB-57 long-range aircraft and showcased its ability to simultaneously communicate with multiple ground stations.

David Harris, vice president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions, said the verification of the Halo Gen 3 building blocks’ design allows the company to move forward with network demonstration and production.

