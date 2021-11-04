DCS Completes Construction of Michigan Facility to Support Army Vehicles

A new DCS Corp. facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan, has wrapped up its construction and is expected to expand the company’s footprint in the area.

The facility, strategically located near the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command and the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center in Warren, Michigan, will allow DCS to provide support to the Army in the development and sustainment of automotive and ground vehicles, the company said Thursday.

Jim Benbow , CEO of DCS, said the facility will enable the company to continue providing its long-standing support to the Army TACOM and GVSC.

He continued, “I have tremendous confidence that our growing cadre of engineers and scientists operating from this incredible new facility will continue this time-tested partnership in further advancing the state-of-the-art in ground vehicle technologies.”

The center will allow DCS to continue offering acquisition, research and development services focused on ground vehicle systems technologies and capabilities to the Army in support of its modernization and readiness priorities.

The new facility features specialized labs, collaborative offices, conference spaces and break-out rooms as well as a loading dock, overhead crane equipment and a machining work area.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the facility will add new jobs to the region and boost economic growth.

Construction was funded in part by a $500,000 performance-based grant awarded through the Michigan Strategic Fund by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.