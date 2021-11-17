in Contract Awards, News

Galvanize to Train DLA Personnel in Data Analytics

Galvanize to Train DLA Personnel in Data Analytics - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Galvanize, a subsidiary of education services company Stride, has been selected to provide data science and analytics training services to Defense Logistics Agency personnel over the next year.

DLA enlisted the Galvanize to help hone agency employees’ technical skills in analyzing information and extracting insights, the company said Tuesday.

The training provider is helping the Department of Defense teach service members on how to engineer software as part of a $60 million Phase III Small Business Innovation Research contract announced in July.

Galvanize also works with the Department of Veterans Affairs to offer an exclusive web development course, called Operation Level Up, to transitioning military personnel.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Data AnalyticsDefense Logistics AgencydlagalvanizeGovcon

Cubic Developing Aerial Layer Network Communication Platform for Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Cubic Developing Aerial Layer Network Communication Platform for Air Force
Series B Funding Round Brings Fleet Space’s Valuation to $126M; Flavia Tata Nardini Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Series B Funding Round Brings Fleet Space’s Valuation to $126M; Flavia Tata Nardini Quoted