DHS Lists 11 R&D Topics for Small Business Innovation Research Program

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has released a presolicitation notice detailing 11 new research and development topics under its Small Business Innovation Research Program.

Dusty Lang, SBIR director at DHS, said in a statement published Monday the program opens the door for small businesses to work with the federal agency in converting their concepts into applicable technologies.

Small businesses can submit technical questions about the requirements for the SBIR topics on or before Dec. 14 and review the listed interest areas before the release of a solicitation.

The 11 topics are: