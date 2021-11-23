DHS Lists 11 R&D Topics for Small Business Innovation Research Program

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has released a presolicitation notice detailing 11 new research and development topics under its Small Business Innovation Research Program.
Dusty Lang, SBIR director at DHS, said in a statement published Monday the program opens the door for small businesses to work with the federal agency in converting their concepts into applicable technologies.
Small businesses can submit technical questions about the requirements for the SBIR topics on or before Dec. 14 and review the listed interest areas before the release of a solicitation.
The 11 topics are:
- Automated Artificial Intelligence Distress Alerts and Monitoring
- Rapidly deployable countermeasures at protected perimeters and structures
- Non-Invasive and Real-time Detection of Counterfeit Microelectronics
- Broadband Push-to-Talk Interoperability Platform
- A Step Towards Agent Agnostic Detection of Biological Hazards
- Streamlined Airport Checkpoint Screening for Limited Mobility Passengers
- Mass Fatality Tracking System
- Next Generation Semiconductor-based Spectroscopic Personal Radiation Detectors
- Field Forward Diagnostics for Select Agent List Toxins
- Wearable Detector for Aerosolized Chemical Threats
- Low Cost Detection/Diagnostics for High-Consequence Transboundary or Nationally Reportable Animal Diseases