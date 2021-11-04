DOD Adds Fortinet Firewalls to Approved Product List; Steve Hoffman Quoted

Twenty-six more Fortinet Security Fabric products were added to the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List as they passed a Defense Information Systems Agency evaluation.

The DoDIN APL certification allows FortiGate firewall products to be used across DOD agencies and reflects the offerings’ compliance with DISA’s Security Technical Implementation Guide, Fortinet said Wednesday.

DISA published a STIG specifically to guide administrators in deploying the company’s FortiGate firewalls. The agency designed the guide to help administrators align the firewall’s deployment with DOD policies.

The products underwent testing based on applicable STIGs and security requirement guides including the Unified Capabilities Requirements 2013 and the Network Device Management SRG.

“Government agencies need cybersecurity solutions that are able to scale to protect against the growing attack surface and evolving threat landscape while meeting their unique mission-critical objectives,” said Steve Hoffman, president of Fortinet Federal.