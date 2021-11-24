DOE Announces $70M in Funding for Earth System Model Development Research Projects

The Department of Energy will provide up to $70 million over five years to fund research projects focused on the development of Earth system models as part of the Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing partnership.

Researchers will use the department’s high-performance computers to further develop the Energy Exascale Earth System Model under the SciDAC partnership, DOE said Tuesday.

The department’s funding opportunity announcement will solicit topics that are focused on addressing the challenges facing E3SM and improving representations of some processes that serve as key components of the global climate system, including the Antarctic ice sheet, ocean circulation, wind variability in the tropical stratosphere and marine biogeochemistry.

“Projects will be required to emphasize process-level scientific understanding that leads to improved confidence in climate projections over multiple spatial and temporal scales,” the announcement reads.

DOE will accept applications from national laboratories, for-profit and nonprofit institutions, universities and other federal agencies and expects to distribute approximately $14 million in fiscal year 2022 funds in support of the projects.