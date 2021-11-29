Doron Provides Army Reserve With 7 New JLTV Driving Simulators

Doron Precision Systems has completed the delivery of seven new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle driving simulators to U.S. Army installations in California and Wisconsin.

The commercial-off-the-shelf 550 JLTVplus simulators are developed to provide Army Reserve units with a way to practice using JLTV instrumentation and controls in various virtual terrains, the Binghamton, New York-headquartered company said Friday.

The 550JLTVplus, a variant of the OTS 550plus simulator series, was developed by Doron together with JLTV original equipment manufacturer Oshkosh Defense. The latest units were deployed to Fort Hunter Liggett in California and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Michael Stricek, senior vice president of Doron, said the company has almost five decades of experience in developing and fielding land vehicle simulation systems. He also highlighted Doron’s collaboration with Oshkosh Defense on creating a realistic JLTV driving simulator for its military customers.

The seven 550JLTVplus systems bring the number of driving simulators delivered by Doron to the U.S. military to 46 units. The company first received a truck driving simulator contract from USAR in 2017.