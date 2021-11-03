Echodyne Books CBP Contract for EchoGuard Border Radars

Echodyne has received a five-year, $20 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from Customs and Border Protection for the procurement of its portable electronically scanned array radar systems.

The IDIQ calls for the expanded deployment of EchoGuard radars across U.S. land and sea borders and ports of entry, and studies on additional radar applications in homeland security missions, the Kirkland, Washington-based radar platform company said Tuesday.

Each EchoGuard unit provides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities to help protect CBP agents while they perform work in field environments.

Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne, said the contract reflects company efforts to provide portable radar systems in support of ISR missions of its defense and homeland security customers.

As part of the IDIQ, 30 EchoGuard systems were already delivered by the contractor to CBP.

In August, Echodyne secured a $454,099 Department of Homeland Security other transaction agreement for the demonstration of its metamaterials electronically scanning array radar‘s capability to detect small unmanned aerial systems.