Enlightenment Capital Launches Investment Effort to Back Minority-Led Companies

Enlightenment Capital is setting aside up to $50 million to invest in companies that offer products and services to the aerospace, defense, government and technology sectors.

The Washington, D.C.-based investment firm said Monday the NextGen Leaders of GovTech investment initiative will back minority or women-led companies that are working to help the U.S. government address national security concerns.

Devin Talbott, founder and managing partner of Enlightenment Capital, said the new effort is aimed at driving investment opportunities to support underfunded and underrepresented entrepreneurs in building up their businesses in the ADG&T markets.

“By leveraging the knowledge base and engagement of seasoned executives in our network, we hope their experience will augment our efforts to identify and support the next generation of innovators and leaders in the government technology space,” Talbott added.

Companies eligible for the effort are those with $10 million to $50 million of revenue.

Enlightenment has made strategic investments in companies including 1901 Group, which Leidos acquired earlier in 2021 in a $215 million cash deal.