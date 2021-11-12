Ensco Recognized for Veterans Hiring, Workforce Engagement Initiatives; Boris Nejikovsky Quoted

Ensco has received recognition from the U.S. government and private organizations for its commitment to the military community, veterans’ employment and workforce development and retention.

The Virginia-headquartered company said Thursday it received its first Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Gold Medallion Award from the Department of Labor in recognition of its efforts to provide employment opportunities to retired military service members.

It also earned 2022 Military Friendly designation from veteran-owned small business VIQTORY for investing in programs supporting the military community.

Ensco will accept its fifth Company As Responsible Employer Award from Northern Virginia Family Services in a virtual event on Nov. 16.

The company is one of the 19 organizations NVFS recognized with the award for their contributions in creating the best workplaces across the D.C. metro area.

“Ensco celebrates and honors our employees’ commitment and military service, and supports our communities through employment opportunities, employee benefits, engagement and outreach efforts,” said Ensco President Boris Nejikovsky.