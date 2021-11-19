in Contract Awards, News

EPA to Recompete Info Management Center Support Contract

The Environmental Protection Agency expects to issue a request for proposals for the fifth iteration of EPA’s Information Management Center Services procurement vehicle by Dec. 16, according to a presolicitation notice posted on SAM.gov.

EPA said Thursday it will launch a full and open competition to procure vendor support for docket center, library network, records management and digitization mission areas via the IMCS V multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Services are slated to be delivered at the EPA headquarters in Washington, D.C., and other agency field offices over a five-year performance period composed of one base year and four one-year extensions.

The agency requires the support across 10 geographical regions.

